Toys R Us will close; stores may be saved

(WAND) – Toys R Us is liquidating its business, but it doesn’t necessarily mean all stores are closing.

A report from CNBC says a potential move would involve selling a quarter of the most profitable stores to a new owner. That would mean about 200 of the 800 Toys R Us stores in the United States would stay active and likely through a Canadian center of operations.

Toys R Us is expected to keep its business in Canada open.

The plan is not set in stone, however, as there is no guarantee a buyer can be found. CNBC says the company already started closing down 180 of its stores.

Toys R Us has central Illinois locations in Springfield, Champaign and Bloomington. It is unknown if those stores will be part of those closing or part of the stores that could be saved in a potential deal.

CNBC reports company leaders have notified workers that they have 60 days left of work.

Toys R Us stores in the United Kingdom are also closing.