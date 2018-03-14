Teen airlifted after Jacksonville-area stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stabbed a teen in the Jacksonville area Wednesday.

The teen first went to Passavant Area Hospital for injury treatment, then had to be airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Springfield. Police say the stabbing is an isolated incident. The teen's injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Specific details about what happened to lead to the stabbing are unknown Wednesday night.

Officers want anyone with information to call Jacksonville police at (217)479-4630.

Police say they have not arrested anyone at this time.