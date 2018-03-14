Official bicentennial brew hits Illinois shelves

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The beer meant to honor the Illinois bicentennial celebration is now available for purchase.

“1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale”, brewed by Petersburg’s Hand of Fate Brewing Co., is the official beer of the bicentennial after winning a craft beer contest at the Illinois State Fair in 2017. It can be bought at Binny’s, Jewel-Osco’s, Hyvee and other stores across Illinois.

Breakthru Beverage is distributing the beer, which Gov. Bruce Rauner says Illinoisans should be proud of.

“This is a great Illinois small business story,” said Gov. Rauner. “Hand of Fate started their business less than two years ago and this opportunity is helping catapult their well-earned success. ‘1818’ honors our agricultural legacy with quality Illinois ingredients, and I look forward to beer drinkers across the state enjoying this bicentennial beverage.”

The ale uses local ingredients, such as corn, wheat and oats, in making the final product. Crystal hops are from Hallowed Hops in Lewistown and the hybrid saison yeast is from Omega Yeast Labs of Chicago.

“On behalf of the 1,000 Illinois employees of Breakthru Beverage, we are proud to partner with the Governor’s Office of the Bicentennial and to make 1818 available across the entire state,” Rocky Wirtz, co-chairman of Breakthru Beverage Group said.

Click here for a list of locations offering the beer.