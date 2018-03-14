Vocal coach remembers helicopter crash victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Faith flows out of Mark Gifford’s music, the powerful organ sending sound waves bouncing off the ornate walls of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

But something is missing…

“This room has been here before Daniel,” Gifford said with a slight quiver in his voice. “And [it] will be [here] after Daniel.”

…a student to this dedicated teacher.

“When I got the phone call Monday morning, I felt like my legs were cut out from under me,” Gifford said. “Tears flowed.”

Daniel Thompson was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in New York City earlier this week. The 34-year-old graduated from Springfield High School in 2002, taking vocal lessons from Gifford.

“From the beginning, he was alive and involved in music at all times,” Gifford said. “He was a sponge. He absorbed everything.”

Thompson took his passion for music around the world, delighting his teacher with stories of opera performances in Italy and taking in the bright lights of New York.

But there’s one performance story Gifford laments he will never get to hear.

“Not having his voice ring out in [the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception] one time is a personal loss to me — and would be a loss for any of those who might have heard it.”

It’s a loss that will sting Gifford for some time. But the reverent notes in his music give him hope Thompson’s legacy will continue to sing.

“The comfort I get from my faith let’s me know that the music goes on,” Gifford said. “The music goes on.”