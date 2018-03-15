Terrion Murdix: The straw that stirs Southeast's drink

SPRINGFIELD -- Southeast is the machine that's greater than the sum of its parts.



The Spartans have just one player over 6-foot-4, two seniors on the roster and yet time after time they beat flashier teams. The secret is their discipline, compliments of head coach Lawrence Thomas. Plain and simple, Southeast practices ball security like it's a religion. Players pass up shots for better shots, and better shots for great shots. It's like losing to a Swiss watch, one perfectly timed pass to a perfectly spaced player at a time.



That's not to say Southeast is without star power. Junior wing Anthony Fairlee will get All-State consideration, post Michael Tyler has anchored the Spartans down low and the combo of junior Stepheon Sims plus senior Kobe Medley provide the team with versatile options at guard.



But the Spartans aren't the same without the straw that stirs the drink: Terrion Murdix.



The junior point guard is so smooth it almost looks like he's being casual at times. But that's just Terrion. He's one of the smallest, most slender players on the court at any given time and yet two steps ahead of everyone else. Time after time this season, Murdix has threaded the ball through a hole only visible to him.



He's a human highlight reel, but one who'd rather string together clips of himself setting up the likes of Fairlee, Tyler, Sims, Medley, Robert Hayes and whoever else the Spartans throw on the floor.



He might not lead the team in scoring or be most intimidating when the Spartans get off the bus. But he's the reason that this machine is greater than the sum of its parts.