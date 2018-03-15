Monticello CUSD #25 optimistic about third try at school bond

Monticello, Ill. (WAND) -- The Monticello school board is ready for a third try at some district-wide facility upgrades.

After two failed attempts at bonds to build a new high school, board members say they've scaled back the proposal for the March 20 ballot measure, thanks to public input.

"They didn't feel we needed a brand new school building when we had a lot of facility concerns across the whole district," said Marc Sheppard, school board member.

Monticello superintendent Vic Zimmerman noted the obvious issues walking through 95-year-old high school - water damage, cosmetic issues, and duct tape literally holding equipment together.

Zimmerman also pointed out the morning scurry, as the bell rang, and high school students hustled to and from the nearby Washington Grade School.

"We have eight classes of high school that meet in one of our elementary schools," said Zimmerman.

An odd pairing, but years ago, there were talks about adding even more high school classes among elementary students.

That's when the board had an epiphany of sorts: Maybe mixing the two age groups wasn't the best long-term solution for the district.

"That led to a larger discussion about other high school areas that needed to be improved," said Zimmerman.

That was the genesis of an idea that's now produced three bond referenda. The first two asked voters to approve money for a brand new high school, and consolidation of some of their elementary schools, specifically by closing White Heath Elementary. The proposed cost was just more than $40 million.

The first proposal, on the ballot in 2014, didn't have renderings or a location for the new school. Two years later, they tried again - designs and locations included - but failed by an even wider margin than the first.

The school board then convened the public, seeking feedback about what was right and wrong with the plan.

The result: Not a new school, but a renovation. The $29.8 million price tag cuts in half the annual tax burden of the previous two - $71 per $100,000 in property owned. Each previous proposal would have put that number at more than $150.

This plan also keeps White Heath open, but proposes to close the 107-year-old Lincoln Elementary School, and move those students into an expansion of Washington Grade School.

That would mean 14 news classes at Washington, in addition to nine new rooms at the high school. The 50-year-old "pit gym" would become two new science labs, and they would build a brand new multi-purpose gymnasium. Those plans, including a number of other, more minor renovations, can be found here.

"I think everyone knows there is a need," said Sheppard. "The opinions are just how are we going to meet that need?"

Sheppard said final designs and timelines won't be available until after the bond passes -- if, indeed, the third time's the charm.