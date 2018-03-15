8 arrested in Decatur street paintball war games

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eight people were taken into custody after police said they hit buildings, cars, and people while playing paintball on the streets.

Those arrested ranged in age from 19 to 29. They were arrested in the 700 block of East Orchard St. Tuesday night.

Their charges ranged from reckless driving to criminal defacement of property.

Participants in the paintball games were using cars to chase each other around.

Police said they got several reports related to the games and one woman who was not apart of it was hit as she was walking down the street.

Officers said paintball guns can be used on empty lots or designated areas, but not on public streets.