Shelby County inmate escapes, turns himself back in

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County Detention Center inmate was able to escape Wednesday before turning himself back in the following morning.

22-year-old Keegan Betts of Shelbyville was in jail on theft charges. He ran when he was being moved from one cell to the other.

Officers chased him, but he was able to flee after crossing Rt. 16. He ran to a home south of Rt. 16 in Shelbyville and called a family member for help.

The family member helped the sheriff's office convince Betts to turn himself back in around 2:30 the following morning.

The Detention Center is now reviewing its policies for moving inmates and security issues with the building.