Mattoon man charged with stealing car from Walmart parking lot

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested and charged with stealing a car from the Walmart parking lot.

29-year-old Jon Miller was charged with motor vehicle theft.

Police said he stole the parked and unoccupied car from the lot Wednesday evening.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.

