Charleston man charged with beating woman

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man is charged with battery after police said he hit a woman.

26-year-old Luis Reyes was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he went to a home in the 1500 block of S. 2nd St. in Mattoon and got into an argument with the female resident.

Officers said he hit the woman.

He was booked and then released from jail with a court date.