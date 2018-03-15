Champaign County releases early voting numbers

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County has seen more than 5,600 early voters turn out with five days of early voting left before Election Day Tuesday.

3,231 of those early votes were cast by registered Democrats. 2,005 Republican votes have been cast.

Early voting numbers are up from previous years.

The most number of early votes have been cast at the Illini Union.

