Deputy's attempted murder charged dropped in armed standoff

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The attempted murder charge a Macon County Sheriff's deputy was facing in connection with a Taylorville armed standoff has been dropped.

The suspect, Markes Rodgers, entered into a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was arrested in September following a nine hour long standoff at his house in Rosamond.

Police said shots were fired and his wife ran out of the house. He faced a preliminary charge of attempted murder of his wife.

The ten year veteran of the sheriff's department was put on unpaid suspension.

As a part of the plea deal, the court agreed to a cap of 13 years. He will be sentenced later Thursday.