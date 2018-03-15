Police working to locate Riverton teen missing since Saturday

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

15-year old Samantha Anderson was last seen at her home in Riverton on Saturday, March 10th around 11:00 p.m.

Officials believe she may have traveled to the Jacksonville, IL area. Police say they have not been able to reach her and she has not been active on social media since she was last seen.

You are asked to contact the Riverton Police Department at (217)629-9800 with any information.