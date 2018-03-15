AMBER ALERT: Police seek man, 2 young kids after children's mother killed

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) - Chicago-area police are urging a man who disappeared with his two small children after their mother was shot to death to come forward.

Markham Police describe Lynn Washington as a person of interest in Wednesday's killing of 27-year-old Lakisha Roby. WLS-TV reports that police believe he's armed and dangerous, and that 2-year-old Jordyn and 3-year-old Lynn are in danger.

Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders says Roby was seen arguing with Washington after leaving a club with another man. Sanders stressed that police in the Chicago suburb aren't calling Washington a suspect. He says Washington - who picked the children up from a friend - is barred from contacting them by a court order.

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday night.