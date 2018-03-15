FDA working to make cigarettes less addictive

Posted:

(WAND) - The Food and Drug Administration wants to make cigarettes less addictive.

The agency has announced plans to lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes. Their goal is to make it so they are no longer addictive.

Investigators will also look into how tobacco flavors influence smoking habits.

The FDA gained some authority over tobacco products in 2009, but cannot ban them completely.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps