WAND-TV (DMA#85) in Decatur, IL has an immediate opening for an Assistant News Director.



We are looking for a candidate with an ardor for local news. The Assistant News Director will need to leverage the staff, stories, contacts and resources available daily to generate informative and evocative news while making sure the individual pieces reinforce our station’s core philosophies and branding.



WAND-TV’s DMA is a tri-phenated market with dozens of vibrant communities in addition to the three major cities. It is essential to have an Assistant News Director who is able to communicate efficiently with staff that will often be working in communities all across our DMA.



The successful candidate must also fit into the culture we have created at WAND-TV. We are looking for someone who will be a coach and a motivator. It is equally important that they can be a positive force in the newsroom while also pushing our staff to fulfill their potential.



In addition to working with the newsroom staff, the Assistant News Director should have excellent people skills as they will work closely with management from all other departments. Communication and the willingness to share knowledge of newsroom operations is vital. They will also perform the duties of the News Director when he or she is absent.



WAND-TV is the perfect place to build a solid career. Decatur is centrally located in a tri-phenated market with the Illinois capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.



Qualified candidates must have experience working as an Assistant News Director, Executive Producer or an equivalent position. To apply, rush your resume to Morgan Schaab at Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.