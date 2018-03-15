Multimedia Sales Executive

WAND-TV (DMA #85), a family owned NBC affiliate in Decatur, Illinois is looking for a talented sales professional who has the drive and ambition to help local businesses across all of Central Illinois grow with our extensive list of media products.



Candidates must have excellent communication and organization skills. They must be self-motivated to make new contacts and set up appointments with clients every day. The ideal candidate will be out-going with a positive attitude, have the ability thrive in a fun environment and possess the goal to make money.



Here at WAND-TV we work hard and play hard. We offer unlimited income potential and a chance to perform in a competitive environment. You will not only sell television and digital, but become an expert in the advertising field.



Media Salespeople will choose from a growing number of media products to present custom-made advertising campaigns to a diverse array of clients. It is crucial to not only make new contacts but also to keep a close working relationship with existing clients and make sure they continue to get superb service that will help their business succeed.



Interested candidates must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. If interested, please email your resume to Clay Koenig, Vice President/DOS, at Clay.Koenig@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.