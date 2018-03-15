Local third grade class remembering 1996 tornadoes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Students at Oak Grove Elementary are learning about the April 1996 tornadoes at ripped through Decatur.

On Thursday, four community members were invited to Mrs. Doyle’s third grade class to talk about their experience during the storms. They discussed their memories and experiences from the two nights of tornadoes that occurred in Decatur in the spring of 1996.

Jean Maggioncalda was one of the panelists and remembers the sheets of plywood in the oak trees. She also explains when she walked down a portion of Cantrell Street, she remembers fronts of homes destroyed and the backs of them untouched.

The students prepared questions to ask. They asked questions about what people were doing, what was going on, and how they reacted after the storm was over.





Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe was another community member invited. The students asked her what it was like as a news anchor during the big storm.

The event is part of a large interdisciplinary unit of study about how severe weather is formed and how it impacts our community. Students used information learned in their unit of study and information from their panel guests to create weather preparedness kits and to record public service announcements in preparation for the spring.

Sarah Andrews is the Decatur Public Schools Science Curriculum Coordinator and explains, “kids are a part of the community and we have to make sure we work with them and we hear their voices.”