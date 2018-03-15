Tournament host St. Teresa advances to finals

Posted:

DECATUR -- The matchup is set for Championship Saturday at the St. Teresa Girls Invitational Soccer Tournament.

The host Bulldogs will face Charleston at noon after beating Mattoon 4-2 in the semifinals Thursday.

Click the video above for highlights from Thursday's action, including Mt. Zion's 3-1 win over Monticello in the consolation bracket.

[Full tournament bracket]

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps