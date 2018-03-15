Local boys basketball stars named All-State in 3A/4A

Local boys basketball stars from all across the WAND viewing area were honored with all-state status, including players from Decatur, Springfield, Champaign, Effingham and Mahomet-Seymour. In all, four landed on the 3A first and second teams, plus three more in the honorable mention category. Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu (Morgan Park) received the highest amount of votes with 105. In 4A, Danville point guard Kendle Moore was named to the first team.





CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM

*-Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Sr., G) 105 (Illinois signee)

Anthony Fairlee, Springfield Southeast (6-4, Jr., F) 84

Tim Finke, Champaign Central (6-7, Sr., G) 80

Cam Burrell, Chicago Morgan Park (6-6, Sr., F) 69

Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis (6-7, Jr., F) 62



CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM

Kenny Strawbridge, Rockford Lutheran (6-4, Sr., PG) 61

Perry Cowan, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-4, Jr., G) 57

Cardell McGee, Springfield Lanphier (6-3, Sr., G) 45

Javon Williams Jr., Centralia (6-2, Sr., PG/PF) 37

Armon Brummett, Decatur MacArthur (6-4, Sr., G) 36



CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION

Robert Harvey, Hillcrest (6-3, Sr., SG) 35; Zach Toussaint, Johnsburg (6-0, Jr., G) 30; Malik Tidwell, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (5-10, Sr., SG) 20; Landon Wolfe, Effingham (6-5, Jr., G) 19; Adam Miller, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Soph., G) 17; Terrion Murdix, Springfield Southeast (6-0, Jr., PG) 17; Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (6-4, Soph., PG) 12; Jaquan Adams, Bethalto Civic Memorial (6-3, Sr., F) 6; Tyrek Cooper, North Chicago (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Collin Dietz, Metamora (6-6, Jr., F) 6; Jordan Holmes, Columbia (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Cory Noe, Mahomet-Seymour (6-2, Sr., G) 6; Joe Reece, East St. Louis (6-9, Sr., F) 6; Zach Schutta, Burlington Central (6-1, Sr., G) 6; Ahron Ulis, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (6-0, Soph., PG) 6.

NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Jarrett Crider, Morton (5-11, Jr., G) 3; Sean Gingrich, Sterling (6-2, Sr., SG) 3.





CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM

*-E.J. Liddell, Belleville West (6-7, Jr., PF) 100

Talen Horton-Tucker, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., G/F) 89

Javon Freeman, Chicago Whitney Young (6-4, Sr., F) 87

Ryan Davis, Hoffman Estates Conant (6-9, Sr., F) 72

Kendle Moore, Danville (6-1, Sr., G) 67



CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM

Zion Griffin, Hinsdale South (6-5, Sr., F) 48

Francis Okoro, Normal West (6-9, Jr., C) 48

Chris Payton, Bloomington (6-6, Jr., F) 48

Messiah Jones, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., F) 33

Jack Marinko, Edwardsville (6-0, Sr., G) 27



CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION

Morgan Taylor, Chicago Marist (6-3, Sr., G) 26; Drew Peterson, Libertyville (6-8, Sr., G) 18; Anthony Lynch, Elgin Larkin (6-3, Sr., G) 17; Lance Jones, Evanston (6-2, Jr., PG) 14; Gavin Markgraff, McHenry (6-4, Sr., G) 13; Camron Donatlan, West Aurora (6-3, Sr., G) 12; My'Quion Garrett, Rockford Jefferson (6-5, Sr., F) 11; Deonte Billups, Moline (6-4, Jr., F) 9; Kejuan Clements, Chicago Simeon (6-1, Jr., PG) 9; Jalen Shaw, Elgin Larkin (6-10, Sr., C) 9; Malachi Smith, Belleville West (6-3 Sr., G) 9; Jared Crutcher, West Aurora (6-5, Sr., G/F) 8; Bryant Brown, Waukegan (6-4, Jr., F) 6; Justin Hardy, St. Charles East (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Aaron Shoot, Quincy (5-11, Sr., G) 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): D.J. Steward, Oak Park Fenwick (6-1, Soph., G) 5; Tommy Welch, Naperville North (6-6, Jr., PF) 3.