Champaign's Caroline makes second trip to NCAA Tournament

Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house
An Alabama sheriff legally used more than $750,000 of funds meant to feed inmates to purchase a beach house.
Deputy's attempted murder charged dropped in armed standoff
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The attempted murder charge a Macon County Sheriff's deputy was facing in connection with a Taylorville armed standoff has been dropped.
8 arrested in Decatur street paintball war games
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eight people were taken into custody after police said they hit buildings, cars, and people while playing paintball on the streets.
Shelby County inmate escapes, turns himself back in
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County Detention Center inmate was able to escape Wednesday before turning himself back in the following morning.
Decatur native lands role on Chicago P.D.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur native Taylor Mallory has landed a role on an episode of Chicago P.D.
Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of a nationally planned school walk-out in response to the deadly Florida high school shooting, Clinton High School is discussing what participating will mean for their students.
Prosecutor: Bombing suspect melted railroad tracks in Effingham
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One of three suspects arrested for their role in an attempted bombing in Champaign and a bombing in Bloomington, Minneapolis appeared in court on Wednesday.
Male CASA advocates needed
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County CASA is on the search for male advocates.
