Champaign's Caroline makes second trip to NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE -- The 217 area code's connection to the NCAA Tournament finds himself in the Volunteer State this weekend taking on the Texas Longhorns.



Former Champaign Central forward Jordan Caroline is no tourist on the trip, either. He's not only making his second straight trip to the tournament, but he's one of the primary reasons his Nevada Wolf Pack is there. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward is averaging 17.9 points per game to go with 8.8 rebounds per game.



Nevada was the favorite in the Mountain West Conference tournament, and despite losing in the semifinals to San Diego State, Caroline and Co. bring a No. 24 national ranking (AP poll) and back-to-back regular season league titles to Nashville this weekend.





How to Watch



(7) Nevada vs. (10) Texas

Time: 3:30 p.m. Friday

TV: TBS

Location: Nashville



Video interview with Jordan Caroline



Nevada Wolf Pack on Twitter