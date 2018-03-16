Mt. Pulaski proposition could give community new school

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Pulaski High School has been a part of the community since the early 1900's. Generations of families have attended, but the needs of students now are much different then they use to be. Now, the school board is looking to start fresh with a new building; But they can't do it without tax payers and voters in the districts help.

"It's the heart of our community,” Mt. Pulaski superintendent Todd Ham. “We thrive on education and that's why the school is here.”

This community asset may be unique, but it’s in desperate need of a facelift.

"There a lot of issues with this building, it has three to four floors in it and it's not easy to get around,” says school board president Doug Martin. It needs electrical upgrades and technology that we need to put in here a long with the heating and plumbing and electrical. There is just a lot of issues like that, that aren't conducive to today’s educational environment."

Mt. Pulaski High School was built in 1912, and upgrades to the school have been minimal over the years. The proposition is for a $15.7 million proposal, with interest the total cost of the bond would be $23.1 million. While the proposition which will be on the ballot March 20 has support, some tax payers says they increase is more than they can afford.

"A two bedroom home modest home here in Elkhart would run about $200 more a year with this proposition,” says Scott Cunningham a taxpayer of the Mt. Pulaski school district. “In 20 years that’s almost $4,000."

While it might not seem like much money now, Scott says over 20 years that money can add up and be expensive. A cost he says is unfair.

"$18,000 a year time 20 year that's asking this home owner to basically dedicate 37-thousand dollars to the school district, and I don't think that's right,” added Scott.

However, school board officials say they've weighed all their options.

"Looking at $8-$10 million to renovate something like this and still have a 100 plus year old foundation,” says Doug. “Instead, we can take that money which it will be a little bit more but you're going to have a building that’s going to serve the community for the next 50-100 years you hope."

While some may oppose the tax increase, others say it's the communities responsibly to fund their children's future

"I feel that it's our responsibility to meet the needs of the children,” says Phyllis Beccue a tax payer in the Mt. Pulaski school district. “This present building is not meeting their needs."

School officials hope tax payer understand the renovating the building just isn't economically sound.

"One of the things we looked at was remodeling the building taking what we got and trying to remodel it just wasn't cost effective in the architect’s opinion,” added superintendent Hamm. “So, we are hoping to basically tear down half the high school and rebuild what we got here with less square footage."

If the proposition is passed the school hopes to finish construction of the school by fall of 2020. For an overview of where tax payer’s money will go and for how long click here. To see a design concept of what the new school will look like if completed click here. The superintendent and school board say if tax payers have any questions about the propositions they should feel free to reach out and ask questions. A link to the schools website can be found by clicking here.