FEMA to assess damage in Iroquois County

(WAND) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will join state officials to conduct damage assessments in Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion County next week.

Governor Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency submitted the request for federal aid after severe flooding in February. County officials say around 126 homes were destroyed and at least 850 homes were impacted by flooding.

"Many people in these counties are struggling to recover from this flood and we want to do everything possible to help them," Gov. Rauner said. "These damage assessments will provide a clearer picture of the damage and insight on what people need in order to fully get back on their feet."

Gov. Rauner issued a disaster proclamation for the three counties on Feb. 23 to ensure state support as communities in these counties battled flood waters.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield was activated to coordinate state assistance to several counties affected by flooding. The assistance included 50,000 sandbags, 18 pumps with hoses, nine Illinois Department of Corrections work crews and two Emergency Management Assistance Teams.