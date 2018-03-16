Johnsonville recalls 109K pounds of sausage

(WAND) - A recall has been issued for Johnsonville, LLC on 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that could contain extraneous materials.

The fully cooked packages of Jalepeno Cheddar Smoke Sausage were made on Jan. 4. and have a best buy date of April 4 2018.

The sausages were shipped nation wide.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, said the recall came after three people found pieces of hard green plastic in the product.

Anyone who has purchased this product should not consume them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more on this recall, click here.