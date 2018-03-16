Cowden hoping community votes yes to referendum

COWDEN, Ill. (WAND) – Cowden Fire Protection residents will be voting on a tax referendum.

The district needs to repair its current building and hopes a yes vote will let the district get all the upgrades it needs.

Those upgrades include:

Removal and replacement of the roof over the office and meeting room for $15,000.

Removal and replacement of all metal on the outside and fix or replace water damage for $46,918.

Remodel both bathrooms and make them handicap accessible. This cost is not yet known.

New air bottles for volunteers.

Washing machine for washing fire gear.

Generator and repeater cost of $25,000.

A vote for YES will increase taxes $46,50 per $100,000 market value. The increased revenue will be an investment from our community to help the department ensure that our goals of protecting and serving our district are met.

A vote NO to increase taxes will make the trustees and personnel look at the overall picture and make cuts on spending.