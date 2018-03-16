Man stole thousands from elderly victim

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man has been arrested on felony theft charges, according to police.

Police arrested 23-year-old Stephen T. Bennett of Mattoon. They say Benett stole over $10,000 from an elderly female.

According to police, Bennett stole several checks from the woman, forged the checks and cashed them throughout the months of February and March.

Bennett was taken to the Coles County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.