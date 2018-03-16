Premiere Choice Invitational competition taking place at Kirkland

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elite Energy Show Choir hosts "Annual Premiere Choice Invitational" this weekend at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

24 groups will compete from schools throughout Illinois and Indiana Friday, March 16 and Saturday March 17 at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on the Millikin University Campus.

Friday tickets for Adults are $12 and $7 for students and seniors. Saturday tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Hundreds of family, friends, and Show Choir supporters will be there to watch these talented young people perform.

More than 800 students will take part including Thomas Jefferson Music Machine and Johns Hill Xperience!

Middle School performances and awards will be held on Friday night and the High School event will begin Saturday morning throughout the evening.

EE Alum George Walker will emcee the event.

Elite Energy is under the direction of Erik Taylor.

The group continues to win multiple awards including Grand Champion. EE will travel to Orlando to compete in the Heart of America Competition March 24.