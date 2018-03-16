Headliner announced for Hoopeston's Sweet Corn Festival

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Hoopeston Jaycees announced Chris Lane will headline this year’s Sweet Corn Festival.

The rising country start will perform on September 1st. The Sweet Corn Festival runs August 30 through September 3 in McFerren Park in Hoopeston.

In addition, newcomers, Smithfield have also been added to the line-up. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Trey Hughes. After touring in the past year with Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini and Rascal Flatts, Chris Lane has been making a name for himself as one of the genre's most groundbreaking new stars.

His first single, "Fix," topped the Country radio charts, has been certified GOLD in both the U.S. and Canada, and surpassed both 25.8 million streams on Spotify and 6 million views on Vevo. Smithfield is country music's hottest rising duo. They’re continuing to shatter industry norms and prove that with perseverance, anything is possible.

The Texas-bred twosome's breakout hit, "Hey Whiskey" put the independent act on the map in country music and will be impacting country radio airwaves on March 26.