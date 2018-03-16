Paintballs splattering the streets of Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to put an end to a paintball war on the streets on Decatur.

So far, police have made nine arrests and seized 15 paintball guns.

Sergeant Steven Carroll, of the Decatur Police Department, said over the past few days there have been 30 reports of paintballs being fired.

The paintball bandits are wrecking havoc on Jasper, Wood and Orchid street.

Rodney Staples Jr., resident of Orchid Street, says this should not be occurring in neighborhoods.

"We've got little kids here," Staples says."They could get hit."

Without protective equipment, paintballs can leave painful welts.

Carroll says the people involved are targeting each other, playing some sort of game.

"We want to halt this activity before it escalates to something else," Carroll says.

Many of those arrested are charged with criminal defacement .