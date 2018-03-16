Paintballs splattering the streets of DecaturPosted:
Paintballs splattering the streets of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to put an end to a paintball war on the streets on Decatur.
Prosecutor: Bombing suspect melted railroad tracks in Effingham
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One of three suspects arrested for their role in an attempted bombing in Champaign and a bombing in Bloomington, Minneapolis appeared in court on Wednesday.
Johnsonville recalls 109K pounds of sausage
(WAND) - A recall has been issued for Johnsonville, LLC on 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that could contain extraneous materials.
Man stole thousands from elderly victim
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man has been arrested on felony theft charges, according to police.
Shelby County inmate escapes, turns himself back in
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County Detention Center inmate was able to escape Wednesday before turning himself back in the following morning.
Decatur native lands role on Chicago P.D.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur native Taylor Mallory has landed a role on an episode of Chicago P.D.
Missing teen found safe in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a missing teen has been found safe in Riverton.
WAND Interactive Radar
8 arrested in Decatur street paintball war games
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eight people were taken into custody after police said they hit buildings, cars, and people while playing paintball on the streets.
March brings madness to local restaurants
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In the restaurant business, there are no timeouts, no free throws — just buzzer beaters.
Police working to locate Riverton teen missing since Saturday
Southeast vs. North Chicago: Extended highlights
Evening Forecast
Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
Morgan Park tops Marian in semifinals
Local third grade class remembering 1996 tornadoes
