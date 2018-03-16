Southeast headed to state championship for first time ever

PEORIA -- Eight busloads of fans crammed into Carver Arena on Friday afternoon to watch Capital City history.



Just being at the state tournament was a first for Southeast Spartan basketball, which dates back to 1931. But coach Lawrence Thomas and Co. weren't looking for participation ribbons. They wanted blood.



The Central State Eight co-champions raced out to a 22-point first quarter and never looked back, stifling North Chicago 60-38 to advance to the 3A state championship game. In it the Spartans held their opponent to an astonishing 24.6 percent shooting from the floor, which included a percentage-boosting 5-of-10 fourth quarter in which the game was well out of reach.



"They might not look imposing," Thomas said of his team, "but take an x-ray and you'll see that they got big hearts."



Junior point guard Terrion Murdix embodied Thomas' words on Friday, posting a game-high 19 points, 6 steals and 13 rebounds despite being one of the most slender players on the court.



As usual the Spartans got fireworks from their high-flying wing Anthony Fairlee too (14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks). The junior got the Blue Crew student section roaring with a pair of dunks, one of which was on a late alley-oop.



Up next is a 1 p.m. tipoff with No. 1 Morgan Park, the 2013, 2014 and 2017 state champions who have Division-I talent at every position. But if there's one thing Southeast has done this season, it's beat expectations. Just ask Coach Thomas' x-ray machine.