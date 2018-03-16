Dosunmu, Morgan Park punch ticket to state title game

PEORIA -- Morgan Park's trophy case is one game away from getting even more crowded.



The Mustangs can take home a fourth state championship within six years on Saturday, but to do so they'll have to get past a scrappy Southeast team that has beaten projections all season long.



On Friday morning in the Class 3A semifinals, head coach Nick Irvin's squad showed signs it's back at near-full, if not full strength. UAB-bound center Tamell Pearson contributed 8 points and 5 rebounds in 14 minutes back in the lineup, while Illinois recruit Ayo Dosunmu showed plenty of post-injury fluidity with 13 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Explosive wing Cam Burrell led the No. 1 Mustangs with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tennessee State recruit Kenyon Duling posted 14 points and 4 rebounds as the Mustangs cruised to a 68-51 win over Marian Catholic. Blue-chip sophomore Adam Miller finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals despite shaking off a contact from a first half collision.



Click the video above to hear from Dosunmu and Irvin on the talent-rich team's ability to avoid the ego plague and band together.



Morgan Park and Southeast are set for a 1 p.m. tipoff on Saturday for the Class 3A state championship at Peoria's Carver Arena.