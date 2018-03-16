March brings madness to local restaurants

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In the restaurant business, there are no timeouts, no free throws — just buzzer beaters.

And during the month of March, John Hawkins knows that all too well.

“We run all day and everybody’s complaining ‘I need a break,’” Hawkins said. “Sorry! You don’t get a break today.”

March is here and madness is always on tap at Doherty’s Pub and Pins.

Hawkins opened the pub 11 years ago. With basketball on the big screens and St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, Hawkins makes sure every order is a fast break.

“You don’t get to take any time off in March because you’ve got St. Patty’s Day and all the basketball,” he said with a laugh.

But March Madness isn’t just a basketball lovers delight; it’s also a slam dunk for local businesses — especially bars and restaurants.

“I definitely see an increase [in] business during March Madness,” said Doherty’s assistant manager McKeelie Flanagan.

That increase keeps small businesses like Doherty’s anchored in central Illinois — especially when competing against top-seeded national chains. While March Madness can’t single-handedly keep these underdog teams afloat, the business the tournament generates goes a long way toward keeping their profits — nothing but net.

“People get here earlier, eat lunch and stay,” Hawkins said. “You can tell people are coming in just to watch the games so it’s a nice feeling.”