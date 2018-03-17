Evening Champaign mobile home fire displaces a family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a on West Windsor Rd Friday evening.

It happened just before 8 P.M., when crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from under the mobile home.

People inside the home discovered the fire after smelling smoke. They quickly exited and called 911.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they put out the fire found under the mobile home.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The four occupants of the home have been displaced because of this fire.