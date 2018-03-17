Mahomet Police squad cars equipped with AEDs

MAHOMET, Ill (WAND) - Helping first responders across the United States.

With the help of Firehouse Subs, the Mahomet Police Department was able to receive 4 AEDs.

Officer David Parsons says in the last 18 months the department successfully saved three people, because of the AEDs.

Hollie Latting is the owner of Firehouse Subs in Bloomington and says working for the franchise is rewarding because she can make an impact om small communities.

Firehouse Subs donates a portion of your purchase to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The foundation is used to provide lifesaving equipment to fire responders. Latting says, Firehouse has granted over $31 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes.

Officer Parsons explains he was able to bring a person back to life. Parsons say, "These AEDs are making a difference in the Mahomet community."

