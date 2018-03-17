Two more ordered held in machine gun case

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A Federal judge Friday ordered that the last two of four men arrested for possession of a machine gun be held until trial.

Earlier in the week, the judge ordered Michael Hari and Michael McWhorter held until trial. Court documents filed Friday show he also ordered Ellis Mack and Joe Morris held.

All four are charged with possession of a machine gun. A federal complaint suggests Hari, McWhorter and Morris are responsible for bombing a mosque in Minnesota and attempting to bomb a clinic in Champaign. Prosecutors say one of the men also said the group damaged railroad tracks near Effingham in January.

The complaint suggests Mack joined the three for a home invasion in Indiana and a Walmart robbery investigators believe happened in Mt. Vernon.

In a letter to the court filed Friday, someone who describes Mack as “my son” describes the man as a straight-A student and asks the judge to allow him to return home:

“He’s never been in any kind of trouble. Ellis has been a big help taking care of his brothers while I work and helping them with homework and also doing household chores. On the weekends, Ellis would rather stay home and play board games and video games with his family than go out with friends. Ellis wants to graduate high school and follow his dream of going to college and or into the military.”