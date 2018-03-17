Crash pushes survivor to life of adventure

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last month

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

Authorities say a homeless man found dead in a parked van outside a Southern California strip mall had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for conspiracy to murder and child abuse.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). This Friday, March 16, 2018 photo shows the corner parking spot where a van containing the bodies of two adults and two children was found in Garden Grove, Calif. Police in the city near Los Angeles say a woman reported Thursday n...

A teacher at a Northern California high school has apologized for accidentally firing a gun inside his classroom, causing minor injuries to three students.

(David Royal/ Monterey County Herald via AP, File). File - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander speaks during an election forum in Seaside, Calif. Alexander, teacher and Mayor Pro-tem in Northern California acc...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami...

Three members of a militia group are set to stand trial on charges alleging they were plotting to bomb a mosque and a southwestern Kansas apartment complex where Somali refugees live.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2016 photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office shows Gavin Wright. Wright is one of three members of a militia group are set to stand trial on charges alleging they were ...

An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer says a Congolese mother has been reunited with her 7-year-old daughter months after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum and were separated by the U.S. government.

Michigan shipwreck hunters have found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami....

Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.

Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami...

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- On July 28, 2003, 17-year-old Nichole Rages was riding with other kids when the car swerved and flipped.

“I did wake up in front of the car when it was flipped in its top, and there was a police officer with me calming me down,” Nichole said. “I remember waking up after the crash and the doctor saying ‘I’m sorry Nichole, we couldn’t save your arm,’ and I remember answering ‘That’s okay, I’m sure you tried your best.’”

But Nichole says the crash and injury left her with a new perspective.

“I was grateful. I was grateful to the doctors. I was grateful to my family and friends, and I was grateful to God for saving me, and I just knew ‘Okay, I have this second lease on life, and I need to do more with it,’” Nichole said.

In the years after the crash, Nichole graduated early from high school, graduated from the University of Illinois, then traveled the world. She taught in South Korea, interned in Spain and worked in Italy. Now, she works at a special needs school in Bloomington.

She is also publishing a series of children’s books based on her adventures, called The Girl with the Magic Tummy. Each book focuses on a country and comes packed with a workbook and a snack from that country.

“That’s the best way to teach anybody about different cultures, I’ve found, is to introduce them to the food first,” Nichole said.