Crash pushes survivor to life of adventure

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- On July 28, 2003, 17-year-old Nichole Rages was riding with other kids when the car swerved and flipped.

“I did wake up in front of the car when it was flipped in its top, and there was a police officer with me calming me down,” Nichole said. “I remember waking up after the crash and the doctor saying ‘I’m sorry Nichole, we couldn’t save your arm,’ and I remember answering ‘That’s okay, I’m sure you tried your best.’”

But Nichole says the crash and injury left her with a new perspective.

“I was grateful. I was grateful to the doctors. I was grateful to my family and friends, and I was grateful to God for saving me, and I just knew ‘Okay, I have this second lease on life, and I need to do more with it,’” Nichole said.

In the years after the crash, Nichole graduated early from high school, graduated from the University of Illinois, then traveled the world. She taught in South Korea, interned in Spain and worked in Italy. Now, she works at a special needs school in Bloomington.

She is also publishing a series of children’s books based on her adventures, called The Girl with the Magic Tummy. Each book focuses on a country and comes packed with a workbook and a snack from that country.

“That’s the best way to teach anybody about different cultures, I’ve found, is to introduce them to the food first,” Nichole said.

