Crash pushes survivor to life of adventure

Bridge collapse victim's uncle rages at 'incompetence'
Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico
Gunman kills 1 at Southern California mall, wounds himself
Rapid building technique gets scrutiny after bridge collapse
Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873
Immigrant reunited with child months after separation by US
Militia members accused of targeting Somalis to stand trial
The Latest: Officials identify 4 victims in bridge collapse
Teacher apologizes for accidentally firing gun in classroom
Man found dead in parked California van had criminal history
Tearful families wait as bodies remain under failed bridge
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More \232a
The Latest: Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in bridge fall
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore \232a
End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore \232a
The Latest: Officials: 'Multiple' people dead in bridge fall
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore \232a
US says Russia hacks energy grid, critical infrastructure
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore \232a
Fertility clinic failures leave families heartbroken
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore \232a
The Latest: New 911 calls capture confusion during shooting
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore \232a
Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore \232a
Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore \232a
Race to the wire in PA: Trump embarrassment or close call?
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More \232a
Paintballs splattering the streets of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to put an end to a paintball war on the streets on Decatur.
-
Prosecutor: Bombing suspect melted railroad tracks in Effingham
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One of three suspects arrested for their role in an attempted bombing in Champaign and a bombing in Bloomington, Minneapolis appeared in court on Wednesday.
-
Johnsonville recalls 109K pounds of sausage
(WAND) - A recall has been issued for Johnsonville, LLC on 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that could contain extraneous materials.
-
Man stole thousands from elderly victim
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man has been arrested on felony theft charges, according to police.
-
Two more ordered held in machine gun case
A letter to the court described one of the men as a "loving and caring young man."
-
Shelby County inmate escapes, turns himself back in
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County Detention Center inmate was able to escape Wednesday before turning himself back in the following morning.
-
Decatur native lands role on Chicago P.D.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur native Taylor Mallory has landed a role on an episode of Chicago P.D.
-
Toys R Us will close; stores may be saved
(WAND) – Toys R Us is liquidating its business, but it doesn’t necessarily mean all stores are closing.
-
8 arrested in Decatur street paintball war games
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eight people were taken into custody after police said they hit buildings, cars, and people while playing paintball on the streets.
-
Missing teen found safe in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a missing teen has been found safe in Riverton.
-
