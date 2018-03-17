Southeast's magical run ends with second place trophy

PEORIA -- Southeast head coach Lawrence Thomas' message to his team moments after its 71-56 loss to Morgan Park in the state championship game was clear.



"Y'all fought," he said in the team huddle. "Ain't nothing to be ashamed of."



Thomas' No. 2 ranked Spartans made history by making it to State, and then one more level of history by making Saturday's championship game. For the first time in 87 years of Spartan basketball, the season ended in the final weekend.



Southeast's do-it-all wing Anthony Fairlee led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while point guard Terrion Murdix added 12 points and 7 assists. Senior guard Kobe Medley finished with 10 points and had a heartfelt message to his teammates after the game. [Click the video to hear from Medley and coach Lawrence Thomas about Southeast's first-ever trip to State.]



For Morgan Park, it was a fourth state title in six years and a cherry on top for the career of Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu. The 6-foot-4 point guard racked up a 3A championship game record 28 points. Cam Burrell, Marcus Watson and Adam Miller each contributed 11 points as well. For an interview with Dosunmu and head coach Nick Irvin, visit @GordonVoit on Twitter.