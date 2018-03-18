MT. VERNON, Ill. (WAND) - UMC of Champaign held its annual Blessing of the Tractors.

The members of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church held its annual blessing on Saturday.

The blessing was conceived as a way to celebrate and bless the people who work the land just as fisherman receive blessings when they go to harvest the sea.

All farmers and gardeners were invited to bring seeds, plants, soil and implements. Pastor Naomi Roberts did the blessing.