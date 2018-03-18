Champaign woman killed in crash

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Ford County.

Around 7 A.M. Christina I. Curtsinger, 33, was driving west on Illinois Route 9 near Paxton when Police say, her car crossed the center.

Officials say, her car hit an eastbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Carle Hospital and treated for injuries.

Curtsinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County Coroner.