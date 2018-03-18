Children saved from Illiopolis house fire

ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND): The Illiopolis Fire Protection District is calling an Elizabeth Street home a total loss after an early morning fire. Two adults and five children were inside at the time.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning just after 5 A.M. The fire chief says the parents woke up to the smell of smoke. Three children were in the bedroom with them.

Once outside, the chief says the parents busted front windows and pulled the remaining kids from their bedrooms.

The mother stayed overnight in the hospital for smoke inhalation and cuts to her arms.

One child was treated for burns from the elbows down. Several kids were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Illiopolis Fire Protection District says the home is a total loss.