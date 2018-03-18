Champaign church holds tractor blessing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church held its annual Blessing of the Tractors Saturday.

About 50 people gathered at the Hensley Township Building to bless tractors, seeds, soil and other implements.

“Our preacher that just left us a year ago had the first (tractor blessing),” said parishioner Robert Sherman. “We decided that farmers are the backbone of the United States and we decided to bless them before they went to the field for all their hard work."

The event also included a meal.