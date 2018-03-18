Mattoon honors 'hero teacher' with scholarship

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- Community members are launching a new scholarship in honor of a Mattoon High School teacher who saved lives by subduing a student shooter.

On September 20, 2017, math teacher Angela McQueen disarmed a student with a gun in the school cafeteria and wrestled him to the ground. She later credited her faith in God and natural instincts for stopping the shooter.

Now, the Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship Fund advisory committee has announced plans to raise $50,000 to create an Angela McQueen Citizenship Award, Each year, organizers will present the award to a Mattoon High School graduate to cover the costs of advanced education.

The committee is planning a “day of giving” on March 22 to raise money for the scholarship. For more information, click here.