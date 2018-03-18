Hundreds rally in Decatur for gun rights

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Hundreds of gun owners and others gathered outside the Macon County Justice Center Sunday to rally for gun rights.

The rally, called a Pro 2A rally, emphasized the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

“The reason the Second Amendment is after the First Amendment is because the Second Amendment is the foundation,” said Tim Bell. “If they keep chipping away at our Second Amendment rights, then eventually we won’t have freedom of speech and religion.”

Organizers said the event was not meant as a protest and had a festive atmosphere.

“The common misconception about gun people is that we’re all running out the back door shooting shotguns in the air,” said organizer Jim Owens. “If you look around, there’s 300 some people here. There are mothers here, there’s women … I’ve put through concealed carry classes, they’re here with their children.”

Owens acknowledged that debates about gun rights or gun control can be emotional, especially in light of last month’s school shooting in Florida.

“We’ve got to find common ground,” Owens said. “The problem isn’t taking away firearms, though. It’s other issues: mental health, security in our schools and accountability and parenting in the home.”

Organizers said 402 people signed in at the event, although they estimate that more than 500 people attended.