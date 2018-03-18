2 injured in accidental firearm discharge

OREANA, Il. (WAND)- On 3/17/18 at approximately 11:15pm, Macon County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. View St. in Oreana, Illinois regarding an individual who had discharged a firearm.

When the deputies got there, they discovered a 20 year old male resident was inside the home with a 17 year old female and 19 year old male who were acquaintances of the 20 year old. The 20 year old was holding a pistol that he reportedly thought was unloaded. While holding the firearm, the 20 year old reportedly pulled the trigger and the gun discharged.

The bullet struck the 20 year old in the thigh, traveled through his thigh, exited and struck the 17 year old female in the thigh.

The 20 year old and the 17 year old were taken to a Decatur hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries.

At this time no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.