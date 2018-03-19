At least two injured in Taylorville shooting

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured more than one Monday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of South Walnut Street just before 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell WAND News they heard multiple shots and believe multiple people were taken to the hospital. Police have not said how many people were wounded or the extent of their injuries. Illinois State Police are now on scene investigating.

A neighbor who heard the shots fired also saw a white pickup truck speed around the corner and nearly crash into a pole. The neighbor also tells WAND News in the 50 years he has lived in Taylorville, he has never seen an incident like this one.

