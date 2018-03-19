Decatur police make multiple DUI arrests during holiday weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – 15 DUI arrests were made by the Decatur Police Department this past holiday weekend.

State and local law enforcement along with highway safety partners teamed up with the Decatur Police Department who looked to aid in the St. Patrick’s Day safety enforcement efforts.

"Because of the efforts of our officers, the streets were a little safer during the St. Patrick's Day holiday," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. "Keeping drunk drivers off the roads saves lives."

The law enforcement campaign was a part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns. It was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.