Taylorville High students raise money for STEM lab equipment

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville High School students are presenting presentations to raise money for STEM lab equipment.

The students will be presenting visuals, 3D-printed mock-ups of the new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math lab Monday. They will also share what they found while researching other labs across the state.

They need to raise $100,000 more dollars for the high school's planned lab. The school board has said it will then cover the remaining $150,000of the project's construction and furniture.