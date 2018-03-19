Taylorville High students raise money for STEM lab equipment

Taylorville High students raise money for STEM lab equipmentPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
At least two injured in Taylorville shooting
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Monday morning.
-
2 injured in accidental firearm discharge
On 3/17/18 at approximately 11:15pm, Macon County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. View St. in Oreana, Illinois regarding an individual who had discharged a firearm.
-
Children saved from Illiopolis house fire
ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND): The Illiopolis Fire Protection District is calling an Elizabeth Street home a total loss after an early morning fire.
-
Hundreds rally in Decatur for gun rights
Hundreds of gun owners and others gathered outside the Macon County Justice Center Sunday to rally for gun rights.
-
Crash pushes survivor to life of adventure
She's now publishing a series of children's books inspired by her travels.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Champaign woman killed in crash
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Ford County. Around 7 A.M. Christina I. Curtsinger, 33, was driving west on Illinois Route 9 near Paxton when Police say, her car crossed the center. Officials say, her car hit an eastbound SUV. The driver of the SUV was transported to Carle Hospital and treated for injuries. Curtsinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County Coroner.
-
Paintballs splattering the streets of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to put an end to a paintball war on the streets on Decatur.
Volleyball player demands removal of name from gym banner
A former Olympic volleyball player is demanding her name be removed from a banner hanging in a suburban Chicago gym operated by a coach banned by volleyball's governing body.
-
Two more ordered held in machine gun case
A letter to the court described one of the men as a "loving and caring young man."
-
Most Popular Videos
Car crash leads woman to life of adventure
-
Sunday Morning Forecast
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Man involved in nursing home sex assault convicted
-
Decatur native lands role on Chicago P.D.
-
Police working to locate Riverton teen missing since Saturday
-
Southeast's magical run ends with second-place trophy
-
Blessing of the tractors
-
Living life transgender, the struggle of following their journey
-
Decatur Police investigating a Saturday night murder
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-