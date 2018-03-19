Moweaqua welcomes new police chief

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Moweaqua has a new police chief.

Roy Maki was sworn in Tuesday and welcoming with a celebration Sunday.

Maki was brought in after former Chief Rob Maynard resigned after serving for 15 years. He was suspended in October and the only full-time officer, Chad Lamb, quit.

Maynard was accused of misrepresenting how many hours he worked, failing to attend public events, and other issues. Maynard said he was being discriminated against and that he was forced to endure a hostile work environment due to the board.

Maki has been an officer for 20 years. He retired after working with the Hampshire Police Department and did probation and parole work in Tennessee before coming back to Illinois.