Dates for Easter Bunny photos at mall released

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Easter is on the way, and the Bunny is ready to meet your kids!

The Easter Bunny will be at the Hickory Point Mall from March 17 through March 31.

Parents can choose from several photo options and will get a free $25 Shutterfly gift card. They will also get an Easter Bunny coloring sheet for their children.

You can also have your pets take pictures with the Bunny on Monday nights, March 19 and March 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The mall will be closed on Easter Sunday.