Harristown crews battle fire

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Harristown.

The fire broke out in the 6800 block of W. Hill Rd. and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Crews had to use over 800' of hose to pump water up to the fire.

They were assisted by Niantic, South Wheatland, & Warrensburg firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.